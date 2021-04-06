Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Rogue

82,500 KM

Details Description

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

  1. 6840545
  2. 6840545
  3. 6840545
  4. 6840545
  5. 6840545
  6. 6840545
  7. 6840545
  8. 6840545
  9. 6840545
  10. 6840545
  11. 6840545
  12. 6840545
  13. 6840545
  14. 6840545
  15. 6840545
Contact Seller

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

82,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6840545
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV8FC875925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $170.00 bi-weekly over 72 months at 5.99% OAC.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Carfax Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400 or Cell: Call/Text (204) 807-1044

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Famous Motors

2015 Nissan Rogue SV
 82,500 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic
2002 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 255,000 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-150 XLT
 261,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Email Famous Motors

Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-222-XXXX

(click to show)

204-222-1400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory