Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Rogue

62,238 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

SL | 360 Camera | Panorama Sunroof |

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Rogue

SL | 360 Camera | Panorama Sunroof |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 7705402
  2. 7705402
  3. 7705402
Contact Seller

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

62,238KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7705402
  • Stock #: F484RT
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV8FC826336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F484RT
  • Mileage 62,238 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: auxiliary audio input jack
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
Gasoline Fuel System
streaming audio via Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2019 Honda Civic EX ...
 81,063 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Longhorn
 111,797 KM
$40,990 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 21,321 KM
$17,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory