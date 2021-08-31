2015 Nissan Rogue

Sale $20,992 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 4 1 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7823874

7823874 Stock #: F49B2Y

F49B2Y VIN: 5N1AT2MV2FC836408

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 56,411 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: Xtronic CVTw/Sport Mode Switch Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder 5.694 Axle Ratio 55 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,122 kgs (4,678lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Wheels w/Silver Accents Chrome Side Windows Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: P225/60R18 AS Wheels: 18" x 7.0" Alloy Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control Trip Computer rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Smart Device Integration Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: auxiliary audio input jack Audio Aux Input USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices streaming audio via Bluetooth hands-free phone system

