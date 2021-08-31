2015 Nissan Rogue

$22,996 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 6 5 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8047597

8047597 Stock #: 25304

25304 VIN: 5N1AT2MVXFC789936

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 25304

Mileage 71,656 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.