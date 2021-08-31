Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

71,656 KM

$22,996

+ tax & licensing
$22,996

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV* AWD/Remote Starter/SXM/Heated Seats/Bluetooth

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV* AWD/Remote Starter/SXM/Heated Seats/Bluetooth

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

  1. 8047597
  2. 8047597
$22,996

+ taxes & licensing

71,656KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8047597
  Stock #: 25304
  VIN: 5N1AT2MVXFC789936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25304
  • Mileage 71,656 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * BLUETOOTH, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, PANORAMIC ROOF, REMOTE STARTER, SATELLITE RADIO ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** Enjoy the COMFORT, CONVENIENCE and VERSATILITY in this ''BEAUTIFUL'' 2015 Nissan Rogue SV! Equipped BLUETOOTH, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, PANORAMIC ROOF, REMOTE STARTER, SATELLITE RADIO, air conditioning, power windows and door locks and more! Call us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
AM/FM Stereo

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

1-866-715-3215
