2015 Nissan Rogue

124,500 KM

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

S AWD *B. UP CAMERA* *CMND START*

2015 Nissan Rogue

S AWD *B. UP CAMERA* *CMND START*

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

124,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9070624
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV4FC795277

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 124,500 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

2015 NISSAN ROGUE S AWD 2.5L 4 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 124,500KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry (X2), 2 WAY COMMAND START (X2), HEATED CLOTH SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, DIFFERENT DRIVE-ABILITY OPTIONS WITH 4X4, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $17,999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, upto $3,000 per claim, and more.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-XXXX

204-990-5659

