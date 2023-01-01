Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

140,471 KM

$20,000

Ride Time

204-272-6161

SV

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

140,471KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9723517
  • Stock #: 23100
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT4FC763251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Pearl White]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,471 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

