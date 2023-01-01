2015 Nissan Rogue

$20,000 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 0 , 4 7 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9723517

9723517 Stock #: 23100

23100 VIN: 5N1AT2MT4FC763251

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White[Pearl White]

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23100

Mileage 140,471 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.