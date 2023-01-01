2015 Nissan Sentra SV Low Kilometers | Local Vehicle | Must See

Sale $15,946 + taxes & licensing
7 4 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10085025

10085025 Stock #: F555TV

F555TV VIN: 3N1AB7AP7FL694848

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 74,500 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Full Carpet Floor Covering 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 110 amp alternator Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 50 L Fuel Tank 49-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES Variable Intermittent Wipers Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Safety Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna Additional Features Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof

