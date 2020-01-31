Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Nissan Sentra

SL *Navi*Htd Seats*Sunroof*R Cam*

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Sentra

SL *Navi*Htd Seats*Sunroof*R Cam*

Location

Winnipeg Kia

400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-269-1600

  1. 4626741
  2. 4626741
  3. 4626741
  4. 4626741
  5. 4626741
  6. 4626741
  7. 4626741
  8. 4626741
  9. 4626741
  10. 4626741
  11. 4626741
  12. 4626741
  13. 4626741
  14. 4626741
  15. 4626741
  16. 4626741
  17. 4626741
  18. 4626741
  19. 4626741
  20. 4626741
  21. 4626741
  22. 4626741
  23. 4626741
  24. 4626741
  25. 4626741
  26. 4626741
  27. 4626741
  28. 4626741
  29. 4626741
  30. 4626741
Contact Seller

$13,498

+ taxes & licensing

  • 81,842KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4626741
  • Stock #: 19KS97858AA
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP1FL651459
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*Accident free, always owned in Manitoba fully loaded 2015 Nissan Sentra SL with only 81,842 KILOMETERS! Features include navigation, heated leather front seats, sunroof, backup camera, dual climate control, bluetooth and lots more!* Let us show you the Winnipeg Kia difference - contact us today or visit us in the Waverley Auto Mall. Live chat with our sales team is also available on our website! Available no payments for 90 days (O.A.C.) with no money down, contact us for details! Save time and apply for financing on-line at www.winnipegkia.com! Contact us to verify vehicle availability, pricing and options. Vehicle price is plus GST & PST. Dealer Permit #10011.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • CVT Transmission
  • A/T
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Kia

2010 Jeep Compass Sp...
 81,025 KM
$9,998 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Sonata ...
 45,817 KM
$20,998 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Equin...
 165,862 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic
Winnipeg Kia

Winnipeg Kia

400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-269-XXXX

(click to show)

204-269-1600

Send A Message