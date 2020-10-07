Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Sentra

48,577 KM

Details Description Features

$13,188

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,188

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Sentra

2015 Nissan Sentra

SR Low KM - No Accidents

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Sentra

SR Low KM - No Accidents

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Contact Seller

$13,188

+ taxes & licensing

48,577KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6084651
  • Stock #: F3NWT2
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP1FL655236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3NWT2
  • Mileage 48,577 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Nissan Sentra Red Block heater, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.


Recent Arrival! 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V FWD Odometer is 66872 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment! Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you don't buy ours! We don't charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy. Please contact us with the phone number provided above. Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model. Plus taxes OAC.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

2016 Honda Fit EX On...
 24,317 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V EX L...
 59,762 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Accord To...
 25,228 KM
$31,490 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory