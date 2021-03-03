Menu
2015 Nissan Sentra

90,012 KM

Details Description Features

$12,499

+ tax & licensing
$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2015 Nissan Sentra

2015 Nissan Sentra

SL | Accident Free | Local Vehicle | Leather |

2015 Nissan Sentra

SL | Accident Free | Local Vehicle | Leather |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Sale

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

90,012KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6625418
  Stock #: F3UE99
  VIN: 3N1AB7APXFL651556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3UE99
  • Mileage 90,012 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, Moon Roof, Heated Seat's, And Bluetooth. Do Not Miss This Ultra Rare Pre Owned Vehicle ! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
Leather
Moon Roof
Heated Seat's
Dual Zone Climate Group
Voice Activated Bluetooth System
Large Display Infotainment Center
Push Button Ignition
Two Set's Of Key's
Block Heater Capable

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Wheels: 16" 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
NissanConnect w/Mobile Apps
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
illuminated steering-wheel audio controls
5" colour display
streaming au

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

