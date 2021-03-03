2015 Nissan Sentra

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Keyless Start CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth hands-free phone system Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Wheels: 16" 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System NissanConnect w/Mobile Apps Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices illuminated steering-wheel audio controls 5" colour display streaming au

