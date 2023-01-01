$13,589+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Versa
Note
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$13,589
+ taxes & licensing
84,114KM
Used
VIN 3N1CE2CP4FL396094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Stock # 23R9B29A
- Mileage 84,114 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Blue 2015 Nissan Versa Note FWD 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Reviews:
* On all aspects of cabin space, flexibility, functionality, and storage, the Versa Note seems to have hit the mark. Good real-world ride quality on rougher roads is also noted, as is strong all-around feature content value. By most accounts, Versa Note is a perfect small car: bigger than it looks, great on fuel, comfortable, spacious, and easy to use on the daily. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
$13,589
+ taxes & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
