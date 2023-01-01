Menu
Blue 2015 Nissan Versa Note FWD 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V

For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.

Reviews:
 * On all aspects of cabin space, flexibility, functionality, and storage, the Versa Note seems to have hit the mark. Good real-world ride quality on rougher roads is also noted, as is strong all-around feature content value. By most accounts, Versa Note is a perfect small car: bigger than it looks, great on fuel, comfortable, spacious, and easy to use on the daily. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2015 Nissan Versa Note

84,114 KM

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

VIN 3N1CE2CP4FL396094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Stock # 23R9B29A
  • Mileage 84,114 KM

Vehicle Description

Reviews:
* On all aspects of cabin space, flexibility, functionality, and storage, the Versa Note seems to have hit the mark. Good real-world ride quality on rougher roads is also noted, as is strong all-around feature content value. By most accounts, Versa Note is a perfect small car: bigger than it looks, great on fuel, comfortable, spacious, and easy to use on the daily. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

204-284-7650

