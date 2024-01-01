Menu
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2015 Nissan Versa

86,513 KM

Details Description Features

$11,992

+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Versa

Note SL

2015 Nissan Versa

Note SL

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$11,992

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,513KM
VIN 3N1CE2CP9FL387083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5UAFX
  • Mileage 86,513 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.75 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
47-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
41 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: transmission position indicator and silver accents on shift knob and shifter surround

Exterior

Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Wheels: 16" Alloy
Tires: P195/55R16 AS
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Interior

Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
NissanConnect Selective Service Internet Access
Divide-N-Hide Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way adjust, driver's seat lifter and seat armrest
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Driver Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Media / Nav / Comm

4 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Aerial View Camera System

Additional Features

Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

2015 Nissan Versa