2015 Nissan Versa

35,472 KM

Details

$13,899

+ tax & licensing
$13,899

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2015 Nissan Versa

2015 Nissan Versa

Note SV

2015 Nissan Versa

Note SV

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  Listing ID: 5337338
  Stock #: F38F4W
  VIN: 3N1CE2CP6FL364814

$13,899

+ taxes & licensing

35,472KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # F38F4W
  Mileage 35,472 KM

Vehicle Description

Backup Camera
Cloth Seats
Cruise Control
Bluetooth Capability
Air Conditioning
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
tilt steering
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

