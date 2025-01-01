$9,950+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Versa Note
Note
2015 Nissan Versa Note
Note
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 11010.0
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient ride? Check out this 2015 Nissan Versa Note, freshly safetied with only 146,000KM. Plenty of features such as cruise control, bluetooth stereo, power mirrors, steering wheel controls, and equipped with winter tires. Perfect first car for a new driver!
Don't miss out on this great deal, priced at only $9950 plus taxes!
Freshly safety certified and recently serviced, contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive this Nissan Versa!
1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793.
All vehicles are safety certified and serviced.
Licensed technicians on staff. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
