2015 Porsche Macan

87,648 KM

Details

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Volvo

204-452-0756

S Local! Clean Carfax!

S Local! Clean Carfax!

Location

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

87,648KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6779261
  • Stock #: F3VFMC
  • VIN: WP1AB2A51FLB70099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DARK BLUE METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,648 KM

Vehicle Description

All the amenities you would expect from a luxury sport SUV! This Porsche was extremely well taken care of! Come see it for yourself today!
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Power Steering
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

