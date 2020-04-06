2015 Prime Time Tracer

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-414-4143
+ taxes & licensing
*** ABSOLUTELY LIKE NEW.....USED ONLY A FEW TIMES *** !!!! This is a unique RV, extremely light to pull, very bright with natural light due to large sky light!! *** DOUBLE-SLIDE COUPLES CAMPER! *** PRIVATE BEDROOM SUITE!! *** This Camper is GORGEOUS with a rich bright floorplan. Interior and exterior condition like new, as indicated earlier it was barely used. Luxurious fit and finish throughout, ISLAND KITCHEN......Easy-Clean GRANITE COUNTERS......Durable STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.......3-Burner Gas Stove w/ Oven......Massive Double Sink......Large U-SHAPED DINETTE converts into bed for additional sleep space......Full-Size PANTRY Storage......Spacious Private Master Bedroom w/ QUEEN SIZE BED Loads of storage and room to move around......His & Hers Bedroom Closets, Nightstands, and Overhead Compartments......BLUETOOTH Equipped Jensen Entertainment Unit w/ USB & AUX Stereo Inputs......Flat Screen TV......Indoor & OUTDOOR SPEAKERS......Large Power Awning......Oversized Shower w/ Skylight Ceiling Fan.......POWER JACK......and Easily Half-Ton Towable at just 5140 lbs. If you are wanting a 'virtually new' RV, with high end interior finishes, bright and cheery interior, with a gorgeous fiberglass over aluminium exterior, extremely well constructed, tinted windows, and a lot of amenities.....then this should be a Must See!! only $27,600!!
Need a truck as well? Check out our truck & trailer combo for a package price!! Financing available and Extended Warranty available, payments definitely flexible to fit your budget!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5