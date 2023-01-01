Menu
2015 RAM 1500

0 KM

Details Description

$21,980

+ tax & licensing
$21,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5

2015 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$21,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10274670
  • Stock #: 3467
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LGXFS501724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Stock # 3467
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!

< strong>

McWilliam auto is a changer of today's car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or don't know today's market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.

< strong>

Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.

DEALER PERMIT #4611

< strong>

Call today: 204-560-1234

< strong>

Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB

< strong>

Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca

< strong>

Email: winipegcar@gmail.com

< strong>

Click here for finance:

https: www.mcwilliamauto.ca car-loan-application

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

