Menu
Account
Sign In
Hey friend! Welcome to Ride Times Shocktober Sales Event! This October, were bringing you scarily good deals on top-quality used cars. At Ride Time, we know the only thing scarier than Halloween is high car pricesso weve slashed them for our Shocktober Sales Event to deliver monstrous savings! Discover Your Spooktacular Ride: Explore our collection of 80-120 high-quality vehicles, each carefully selected to suit all tastes and budgets. With most options priced under $30,000, youll find the ride thats perfect for youno tricks, just treats. Frighteningly Good October Offers: Weve dropped our prices to give you unbeatable savings. These deals are designed to make your wallet scream with joymore car for less cash! No Fear Financing: Take advantage of our $0 down, instant approvals, and No Payments until 2024 OAC. Were here to make your car-buying journey a breeze, with no tricks up our sleeve. Monstrous Quality You Can Trust: Every vehicle in our inventory undergoes a rigorous safety inspection that exceeds provincial standards and comes with a detailed CarFax report. Plus, with our Oil 4 Life Program, you can keep your ride running smooth, long after the spooky season ends. Connect Your Way (Before the Deals Disappear!): Ready to lock in your deal before it vanishes? Text us at 204-400-1965, browse our selection online at fast.ridetime.ca, visit us in person, or chat with us on Ride Time Facebook Messenger. Were here to make car shopping as easy as pumpkin pie. Focus on What Matters: The Shocktober Sales Event is all about delivering terrifyingly good deals on reliable, affordable, and road-ready vehicles. Dont let these Shocktober deals haunt youjoin us now, and drive away in a car that fits your needs and budget before these savings vanish! DLR 4080

2015 RAM 1500

179,689 KM

Details Description

$19,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 11797497
  2. 11797497
  3. 11797497
  4. 11797497
  5. 11797497
  6. 11797497
  7. 11797497
  8. 11797497
  9. 11797497
  10. 11797497
  11. 11797497
  12. 11797497
  13. 11797497
  14. 11797497
Contact Seller

$19,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
179,689KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT5FG569841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue[Blue Streak Pearl]
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24375A
  • Mileage 179,689 KM

Vehicle Description

Hey friend! Welcome to Ride Times Shocktober Sales Event! This October, were bringing you scarily good deals on top-quality used cars. At Ride Time, we know the only thing scarier than Halloween is high car pricesso weve slashed them for our Shocktober Sales Event to deliver monstrous savings! Discover Your Spooktacular Ride: Explore our collection of 80-120 high-quality vehicles, each carefully selected to suit all tastes and budgets. With most options priced under $30,000, youll find the ride thats perfect for youno tricks, just treats. Frighteningly Good October Offers: Weve dropped our prices to give you unbeatable savings. These deals are designed to make your wallet scream with joymore car for less cash! No Fear Financing: Take advantage of our $0 down, instant approvals, and No Payments until 2024 OAC. Were here to make your car-buying journey a breeze, with no tricks up our sleeve. Monstrous Quality You Can Trust: Every vehicle in our inventory undergoes a rigorous safety inspection that exceeds provincial standards and comes with a detailed CarFax report. Plus, with our Oil 4 Life Program, you can keep your ride running smooth, long after the spooky season ends. Connect Your Way (Before the Deals Disappear!): Ready to lock in your deal before it vanishes? Text us at 204-400-1965, browse our selection online at fast.ridetime.ca, visit us in person, or chat with us on Ride Time Facebook Messenger. Were here to make car shopping as easy as pumpkin pie. Focus on What Matters: The Shocktober Sales Event is all about delivering terrifyingly good deals on reliable, affordable, and road-ready vehicles. Dont let these Shocktober deals haunt youjoin us now, and drive away in a car that fits your needs and budget before these savings vanish! DLR 4080

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ride Time

Used 2017 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Nissan Rogue S 215,113 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 GMC Terrain SLE-2 for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 GMC Terrain SLE-2 151,275 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 35,565 KM $43,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ride Time

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500