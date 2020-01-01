2015 RAM 1500 ST, QUAD CAB, NO ACCIDENTS, NEW TIRES





Looking for a truck on a budget? Look no further than this 2015 Ram 1500 ST with brand new over sized tires, tonneau cover, 8 speed automatic and 4x4. Equipped with the essentials like A/C, cruise, and power group this Ram is the perfect fit for you! Fuel efficiency is still a factor with the 3.6L V6 engine getting up to 22MPG!







Low rate dealer arranged financing available!





At Carvista we offer a unique buying experience, with no deceiving finance gimmicks and trades are welcome but not required! Carvista is a family operated business that has been in business for over 20 years, and has earned a A+ BBB Accreditation and outstanding consumer accolades. Offering 175 quality pre-owned vehicles, all are certified and Carproof verified, most with remaining factory warranty and a modern facility located on Winnipeg's Regent Ave strip.





Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST





Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211, Category: Used Vehicle





Please verify all ad details with a Carvista sales person.

Safety Traction Control

Power Brakes

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

DUAL AIRBAG

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Package Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Climate Control Seating Bench Seating Additional Features 4th Door

3rd Door

Cloth Interior

