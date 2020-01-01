Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 RAM 1500

SXT - QUAD CAB/4X4/NEW TIRES-

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

SXT - QUAD CAB/4X4/NEW TIRES-

Location

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

877-245-5756

  1. 4407849
  2. 4407849
  3. 4407849
  4. 4407849
  5. 4407849
  6. 4407849
  7. 4407849
  8. 4407849
  9. 4407849
  10. 4407849
  11. 4407849
  12. 4407849
  13. 4407849
  14. 4407849
  15. 4407849
  16. 4407849
  17. 4407849
  18. 4407849
Contact Seller

$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 113,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4407849
  • Stock #: 113K WHITE 0988
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KG5FS770988
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
2015 RAM 1500 ST, QUAD CAB, NO ACCIDENTS, NEW TIRES


Looking for a truck on a budget? Look no further than this 2015 Ram 1500 ST with brand new over sized tires, tonneau cover, 8 speed automatic and 4x4. Equipped with the essentials like A/C, cruise, and power group this Ram is the perfect fit for you! Fuel efficiency is still a factor with the 3.6L V6 engine getting up to 22MPG!



Low rate dealer arranged financing available!


At Carvista we offer a unique buying experience, with no deceiving finance gimmicks and trades are welcome but not required! Carvista is a family operated business that has been in business for over 20 years, and has earned a A+ BBB Accreditation and outstanding consumer accolades. Offering 175 quality pre-owned vehicles, all are certified and Carproof verified, most with remaining factory warranty and a modern facility located on Winnipeg's Regent Ave strip. We welcome you to visit us at 1201 Regent Ave W, at Carvista, and drive away in a like new vehicle for less. In many cases we can offer no payments for 6 months! Don't let your trade or credit stop you, we accept any kind, any time. CARVISTA.CA, "Where the deals are".


Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST


Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211, Category: Used Vehicle


Please verify all ad details with a Carvista sales person.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Package
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  • Climate Control
Seating
  • Bench Seating
Additional Features
  • 4th Door
  • 3rd Door
  • Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carvista

2015 Ford Edge Sport...
 56,000 KM
$28,488 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150 Lari...
 170,000 KM
$29,488 + tax & lic
2015 Gulf Stream Gul...
 0 KM
$14,988 + tax & lic
Carvista

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

877-245-XXXX

(click to show)

877-245-5756

Send A Message