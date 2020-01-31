CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner 2015 Ram 1500 ST Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2015 4WD HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 6-Speed Automatic



17" x 7" Aluminum Wheels, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Black Exterior Mirrors, Block heater, Brake assist, Carpet Floor Covering, Chrome Appearance Group, Chrome Front Bumper, Chrome Grille, Chrome Rear Bumper, Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Front Armrest w/Cupholders, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear Folding Seat, Rear step bumper, Remote Keyless Entry, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, ST Popular Equipment Group, SXT Appearance Group, Tip Start, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.

Safety Traction Control

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights

tinted windows

Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Comfort Front air conditioning Seating Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter

Driver Side Airbag

6 spd automatic transmission

Conventional Spare Tire

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

