Low Mileage, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package!
Compare at $36049 - Our Price is just $34999!
Get the job done with this rugged Ram 1500 pickup. This 2015 Ram 1500 is for sale today in Winnipeg.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 57,717 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L V6 24V DDI DOHC Turbo Diesel engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500's trim level is Laramie Limited. The 2015 Ram 1500 Laramie Limited offers a refined level of luxury and an array of comfort, safety and electronic features. It has running boards, chrome wheel-to-wheel side steps, Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV, 10 performance speakers, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, power adjustable pedals, back-up camera, rear parking sensors, garage door transmitter and memory settings for driver seat, door mirrors, and pedals. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
