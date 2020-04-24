2015 RAM 1500

- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- 6 Speakers
- Fixed antenna
- Convenience
-
- Block Heater
- Full Length Floor Console
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Trim
-
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Body-coloured door handles
- Body-coloured grille
- Windows
-
- Power Rear Window
- DEEP TINTED GLASS
- Exterior
-
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Safety
-
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Powertrain
-
- Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
- Additional Features
-
- 160 Amp Alternator
- HD shock absorbers
- Front map lights
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- Illuminated glove box
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Garage door transmitter
- Front Cupholder
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Manual tilt steering column
- Rear cupholder
- LED brakelights
- 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Valet Function
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
- Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Vinyl Door Trim Insert
- 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
- 98.4 L Fuel Tank
- Auto Locking Hubs
- Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
- Electric Power-Assist Steering
- Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
- Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- Regular Box Style
- Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
- Towing w/Harness and Trailer Sway Control
- Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
- Wheels w/Locks
- GPS Antenna Input
- Harman Radio Manufacturer
- Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
- Tires: P275/60R20 OWL All-Season
- 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
- High-Back Front Seats
- Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
- 8.4" Touchscreen
- Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
- Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Chrome And Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Radio w/Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
- 1380# Maximum Payload
- Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum w/Tech Silver Pockets
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.