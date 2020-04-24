Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

  1. 4932189
  2. 4932189
  3. 4932189
  4. 4932189
  5. 4932189
  6. 4932189
  7. 4932189
  8. 4932189
  9. 4932189
  10. 4932189
  11. 4932189
  12. 4932189
  13. 4932189
  14. 4932189
  15. 4932189
  16. 4932189
  17. 4932189
  18. 4932189
Contact Seller

$24,599

+ taxes & licensing

  • 160,538KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4932189
  • Stock #: 0903
  • VIN: 1C6RR7UT3FS609324
Exterior Colour
Bright Silver Metallic (Silver)
Interior Colour
Black (AJX9)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

JUST IN LOCAL MB TRUCK 2015 RAM SPORT CREW CAB 1500 4X4 THIS TRUCK LOOKS LIKE NEW NO CRACKS IN THE LEATHER AND WEATHER TECH MATS FRONT AND BACK NICE OPTION EVEN HAS TUNNEL COVER NICE RUNNING BROADS TO GET IN EASY HAS HEATED SEATS AND MUCH MORE COMES WITH A FRESH MB SAFETY AND 200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.

WE WELCOME ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT APPLY TODAY

Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • 6 Speakers
  • Fixed antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Full Length Floor Console
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Body-coloured grille
Windows
  • Power Rear Window
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Powertrain
  • Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
Additional Features
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • HD shock absorbers
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Front Cupholder
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Manual tilt steering column
  • Rear cupholder
  • LED brakelights
  • 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Vinyl Door Trim Insert
  • 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
  • 98.4 L Fuel Tank
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
  • Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Towing w/Harness and Trailer Sway Control
  • Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • Wheels w/Locks
  • GPS Antenna Input
  • Harman Radio Manufacturer
  • Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
  • Tires: P275/60R20 OWL All-Season
  • 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
  • High-Back Front Seats
  • Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • 8.4" Touchscreen
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
  • Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Chrome And Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Radio w/Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
  • 1380# Maximum Payload
  • Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum w/Tech Silver Pockets

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

2010 Ford F-150 FX4
 122,616 KM
$16,500 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Tucson ...
 144,326 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 SPORT
 177,653 KM
$21,777 + tax & lic
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Send A Message