2015 RAM 1500

$36,151 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7186460

7186460 Stock #: F42CGD

F42CGD VIN: 1C6RR7HT3FS644035

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Universal Garage Door Opener Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Automatic Transmission Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Seating Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Conventional Spare Tire SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum w/Tech Silver Pockets All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat 8 Cyl Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.