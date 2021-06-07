Menu
2015 RAM 1500

57,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,151

+ tax & licensing
$36,151

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

Sport | Ventilated Seats | Heated Steering | Navigation |

2015 RAM 1500

Sport | Ventilated Seats | Heated Steering | Navigation |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$36,151

+ taxes & licensing

57,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7186460
  • Stock #: F42CGD
  • VIN: 1C6RR7HT3FS644035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum w/Tech Silver Pockets
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
8 Cyl Engine

