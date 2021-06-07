Menu
2015 RAM 1500

158,815 KM

$29,000

+ tax & licensing
$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

Big Horn

2015 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

158,815KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7195229
  • Stock #: 1077
  • VIN: 1C6RR7TM4FS687430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 158,815 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN 2015 Ram 1500 ECO DIESEL !!!
Excellent Carfax History!!! Remote Start, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, Back Up CAMERA, 4X4 BLUETOOTH, USB / AUX Input Ports DVD PLAYER AND THREE HEAD SETS, HD Spray in Bedliner, Running Boards, SIRIUSXM, Keyless ENTRY Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, & a FRESH MB Safety.
All our vehicles come with a 200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.
Only 158,000 KMS "There's No Better Deal Than a Platinum Deal!"

FREE 1 YEAR WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

