2015 RAM 1500

$29,000 + taxes & licensing 1 5 8 , 8 1 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7195229

7195229 Stock #: 1077

1077 VIN: 1C6RR7TM4FS687430

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 3-cylinder

Mileage 158,815 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Running Boards/Side Steps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Seating Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.