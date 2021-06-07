+ taxes & licensing
204-688-1001
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
+ taxes & licensing
JUST IN 2015 Ram 1500 ECO DIESEL !!!
Excellent Carfax History!!! Remote Start, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, Back Up CAMERA, 4X4 BLUETOOTH, USB / AUX Input Ports DVD PLAYER AND THREE HEAD SETS, HD Spray in Bedliner, Running Boards, SIRIUSXM, Keyless ENTRY Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, & a FRESH MB Safety.
All our vehicles come with a 200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.
Only 158,000 KMS "There's No Better Deal Than a Platinum Deal!"
FREE 1 YEAR WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4