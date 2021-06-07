Menu
2015 RAM 1500

107,907 KM

Details Description Features

$28,000

+ tax & licensing
$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

SLT

2015 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

107,907KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7201094
  • Stock #: 21270
  • VIN: 1C6RR7TT0FS506735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Black]
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,907 KM

Vehicle Description

TRANSPORTATION IS ESSENTIAL WE ARE OPEN! Appointments are preferred but not required for in store visits. We have a large showroom that is regularly sanitized with an electrostatic sprayer. You can also build penny perfect payments on any vehicle and/or BUY ONLINE for a contactless experience at https://fast.ridetime.ca. We thank you for giving us the chance to earn your business! We invite you to take a closer look at this Hand Selected Used Car thats Priced Below Market with 3rd party technology. All of our vehicles come with a fresh Manitoba Safety, a FREE CarFax history report, our Oil 4 Life Program (approx. $200/year savings), and we are the ONLY dealer in Manitoba where you get AIR MILES® Reward Miles! For 24/7 support, seriously, you can TEXT US at 204-789-1639 or contact us on Facebook Messenger https://m.me/ridetime. We and NEED trade-ins! To apply for financing on this vehicle or any of our used cars please visit https://fast.ridetime.ca/pre_approve. Dont live anywhere close to us? NO PROBLEM! We have and will ship all over the world!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Intermittent Wipers
KEYLESS REMOTE
full size spare tire
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Mud Flaps
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitoring
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Sliding Rear Window
Power Rear Window
40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Cloth Upholstery
Hard Top
SOFT TONNEAU COVER
Equalizer
AM RADIO
Spray-on Box Liner
USB port
MP3 COMPATIBLE
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Tinted Windows -OEM
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Driver Front Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag
Driver Side Curtain Airbag
Passenger Side Curtain Airbag
Driver Side Impact Airbag
Alarm Fob -OEM
Anti Theft System -OEM
Driver Power Mirror
Battery -OEM
Passenger Side Impact Airbag
Hands Free Communication
Auxiliary Power Outlet
Remote Stereo Controls
Rear Seat Side Impact Airbags
Power Rear Side Windows
Remote Engine Start -OEM
Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
OEM Wheels
Rear-Mud and Snow Tires
Front-Mud and Snow Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Ride Time

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

