2015 RAM 1500

Listing ID: 7201094

7201094 Stock #: 21270

21270 VIN: 1C6RR7TT0FS506735

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black[Black]

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 107,907 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM Child Safety Locks Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Garage door opener Intermittent Wipers KEYLESS REMOTE full size spare tire Front Floor Mats Rear Floor Mats Telescopic Steering Wheel Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Mud Flaps HID Headlights Tire Pressure Monitoring Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Satellite Radio Windows Sliding Rear Window Power Rear Window Seating 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat Trim Cloth Upholstery Additional Features Hard Top SOFT TONNEAU COVER Equalizer AM RADIO Spray-on Box Liner USB port MP3 COMPATIBLE Bluetooth Streaming Audio Tinted Windows -OEM Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors Driver Front Airbag Passenger Front Airbag Driver Side Curtain Airbag Passenger Side Curtain Airbag Driver Side Impact Airbag Alarm Fob -OEM Anti Theft System -OEM Driver Power Mirror Battery -OEM Passenger Side Impact Airbag Hands Free Communication Auxiliary Power Outlet Remote Stereo Controls Rear Seat Side Impact Airbags Power Rear Side Windows Remote Engine Start -OEM Bluetooth Stereo Adapter OEM Wheels Rear-Mud and Snow Tires Front-Mud and Snow Tires

