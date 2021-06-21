Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 1500

143,181 KM

Details Description Features

$24,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,997

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

SXT Quad Cab 5.7L Hemi 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

SXT Quad Cab 5.7L Hemi 4WD

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller

$24,997

+ taxes & licensing

143,181KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7393229
  • Stock #: F446WP
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT7FS637558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F446WP
  • Mileage 143,181 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ram 1500 SXT SXT Quad Cab 5.7L Hemi 4WD HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 6-Speed Automatic 4WD Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat

17" x 7" Aluminum Wheels, 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, ABS brakes, Chrome Appearance Group, Chrome Front Bumper, Chrome Grille, Chrome Rear Bumper, Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Electronic Stability Control, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Front Armrest w/Cupholders, Heated door mirrors, Rear Folding Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, ST Popular Equipment Group, SXT Appearance Group, Traction control.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report


Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!

In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Four Wheel Drive
Front air conditioning
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2015 RAM 1500 SXT Qu...
 143,181 KM
$24,997 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 31,032 KM
$56,454 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Canyon 4WD ...
 172,296 KM
$26,962 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory