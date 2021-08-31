Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 1500

146,383 KM

Details Description Features

$27,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

SLT | 8.4" UConnect | Rambox | Rear Camera |

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

SLT | 8.4" UConnect | Rambox | Rear Camera |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 7712275
  2. 7712275
  3. 7712275
  4. 7712275
  5. 7712275
Contact Seller

$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

146,383KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7712275
  • Stock #: F47J9C
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT3FS576181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Prairie Pearl
  • Interior Colour Canyon Brown/Frost Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F47J9C
  • Mileage 146,383 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Four Wheel Drive
Front air conditioning
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Conventional Spare Tire
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
FLEX FUEL SYSTEM
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
Split Front Bench Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2018 Hyundai KONA Pr...
 101,100 KM
$17,660 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue SL...
 62,238 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 20,807 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory