2015 RAM 1500

128,001 KM

Details Description Features

$29,777

+ tax & licensing
$29,777

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

ST

2015 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$29,777

+ taxes & licensing

128,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7846203
  • Stock #: 20305B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearl
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 128,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Before we even think of selling a pre-owned vehicle, we GUARANTEE that it passes our 155 point inspection by our Certified Mopar Technicians, and then onto our rigorous reconditioning process, to ensure the vehicle cosmetics meet your satisfaction! We take pride in quality pre-owned vehicles, and we GUARANTEE Customer Satisfaction! EASTERN CHRYSLER 1900 MAIN STREET TOLL FREE: 1-877-885-9611 LOCAL: 204-339-2011 FAX: 204-334-2151 EMAIL: internet@easternchrysler.com DEALER PERMIT #4615

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Carpet Floor Covering
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Blue Streak Pearl
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Popular Equipment Group Remote Keyless Entry Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Chrome Rear Bumper Chrome Grille Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Chrome Front Bumper Exterior Appearance Group
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Keyless Entry Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS GOODYEAR (STD)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT
RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0" TOUCH/HANDS-FREE -inc: 5" Touchscreen Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input Rear View Mirror w/Microphone Temperature & Compass Gauge Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Remote USB Port - Charge Only SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year S...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

