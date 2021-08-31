2015 RAM 1500

$29,777 + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 0 0 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7846203

7846203 Stock #: 20305B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearl

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 128,001 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Carpet Floor Covering Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Class IV Receiver Hitch TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Split Bench Seat Vinyl Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD) TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) Blue Streak Pearl SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Popular Equipment Group Remote Keyless Entry Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Chrome Rear Bumper Chrome Grille Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Chrome Front Bumper Exterior Appearance Group QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Keyless Entry Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS GOODYEAR (STD) DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0" TOUCH/HANDS-FREE -inc: 5" Touchscreen Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input Rear View Mirror w/Microphone Temperature & Compass Gauge Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Remote USB Port - Charge Only SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year S...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.