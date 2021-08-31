2015 RAM 1500

+ taxes & licensing
204-990-5659
3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8
204-990-5659
+ taxes & licensing
AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.
ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES;
2015 Dodge Ram 1500 SPORT CREW CAB LONG BOX FULLY LOADED 5.7L 8 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 135,000kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry, FACTORY COMMAND START, PUSH TO START, heated leather seating FRONT AND BACK, FRONT AC/VENTED/COOLED SEATING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, sunroof, MANUAL AIR RIDE (FILL LIKE FILLING TIRES), HARD TONNEAU COVER, BACK UP CAMERA, FRONT AND REAR PARK SENSORS, HITCH, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/USB/AUX/BLUETOOTH player WITH BIG TOUCH SCREEN, REBUILT, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. The price you see is the price you pay! CONSIGNMENT SALE. ONLY $34,999 + 5% GST ONLY.
NEW FRONT STRUTS/SHOCKS
NEW REAR SWAY BAR LINKS
NEW FRONT SWAY BAR LINKS
NEW FRONT WHEEL BEARINGS
NEW FRONT AND REAR BREMBO BRAKE PADS AND BRAND NEW FRONT AND REAR ROTORS
NEW EMERGENCY BRAKE SHOES
FULL SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGES
MBRP FULL EXHAUST SYSTEM
K&N AIR INTAKE
VEHICLE HAS BEEN BABIED.
ABSOLUTE MACHINE!!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8