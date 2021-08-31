Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 1500

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

SPORT CREW CAB LONG BOX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

SPORT CREW CAB LONG BOX

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

  1. 7916274
  2. 7916274
  3. 7916274
  4. 7916274
  5. 7916274
  6. 7916274
  7. 7916274
  8. 7916274
  9. 7916274
  10. 7916274
  11. 7916274
  12. 7916274
  13. 7916274
  14. 7916274
Contact Seller

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7916274
  • VIN: 1c6rr7ut0fs768513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES;

2015 Dodge Ram 1500 SPORT CREW CAB LONG BOX FULLY LOADED 5.7L 8 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 135,000kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry, FACTORY COMMAND START, PUSH TO START, heated leather seating FRONT AND BACK, FRONT AC/VENTED/COOLED SEATING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, sunroof, MANUAL AIR RIDE (FILL LIKE FILLING TIRES), HARD TONNEAU COVER, BACK UP CAMERA, FRONT AND REAR PARK SENSORS, HITCH, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/USB/AUX/BLUETOOTH player WITH BIG TOUCH SCREEN, REBUILT, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. The price you see is the price you pay! CONSIGNMENT SALE. ONLY $34,999 + 5% GST ONLY.

NEW FRONT STRUTS/SHOCKS

NEW REAR SWAY BAR LINKS

NEW FRONT SWAY BAR LINKS

NEW FRONT WHEEL BEARINGS

NEW FRONT AND REAR BREMBO BRAKE PADS AND BRAND NEW FRONT AND REAR ROTORS

NEW EMERGENCY BRAKE SHOES

FULL SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGES

MBRP FULL EXHAUST SYSTEM

K&N AIR INTAKE

VEHICLE HAS BEEN BABIED.

ABSOLUTE MACHINE!!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Amerikal Auto

2012 Chrysler 300 C ...
 128,500 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Accord Se...
 161,000 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic
2009 BMW X6 35i
 177,000 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic

Email Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

Call Dealer

204-990-XXXX

(click to show)

204-990-5659

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory