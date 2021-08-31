2015 RAM 1500

$34,999 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7916274

7916274 VIN: 1c6rr7ut0fs768513

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

