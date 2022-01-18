$34,900+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
Laramie, LOCAL ONE OWNER, HEATED SEATS, POWER SUNROOF
Location
St James Volkswagen
670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1
$34,900
- Listing ID: 8151514
- Stock #: 273631
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,439 KM
Vehicle Description
* Local One Owner. * Four Wheel Drive. * Navigation. * Push to Start. * Keyless Entry. * Power Sunroof. * Backup Camera. * Front and Rear Parking Sensors. * Heated Front and Rear Seats. * Cooled Front Seats. * Premium Leather Seats. * Power Front Seats. * Memory Driver Seat. * Dual Zone Climate Control. * Multi-function Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel. * Premium Sound System. * Touchscreen Radio. * Bluetooth. * CD Player. * AM / FM / Satellite Radio. * USB Input. * Auxiliary Input. * Heated Mirrors. * Power Locking Tailgate. * Rain Sensing Wipers. * Power Adjustable Foot Pedals. * Power Rear Sliding Window. * Rear Window Defrost. * Front Suspension Skid Plate. * Tow Hooks. * Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield. * Anti-spin Rear Differential Rear Axle. * Remote Start.
Vehicle Features
