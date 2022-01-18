2015 RAM 1500

$34,900 + taxes & licensing 1 4 9 , 4 3 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8151514

8151514 Stock #: 273631

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 149,439 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Class IV Receiver Hitch TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio 121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Adjustable Pedals Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD) Granite Crystal Metallic PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD) Single-Disc Remote CD Player BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET W/PERFORATED INSERT -inc: Heated Second Row Seats Full Length Floor Console Bucket Seats Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation Tires: P275/60R20 OWL All-Season GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD) WHEELS: 20" X 9" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body-Colour Fender Flares TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Chrome Power Trailer Tow Mirrors Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.