2015 RAM 1500

149,439 KM

Details Description Features

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

Laramie, LOCAL ONE OWNER, HEATED SEATS, POWER SUNROOF

2015 RAM 1500

Laramie, LOCAL ONE OWNER, HEATED SEATS, POWER SUNROOF

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

149,439KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8151514
  • Stock #: 273631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,439 KM

Vehicle Description

* Local One Owner. * Four Wheel Drive. * Navigation. * Push to Start. * Keyless Entry. * Power Sunroof. * Backup Camera. * Front and Rear Parking Sensors. * Heated Front and Rear Seats. * Cooled Front Seats. * Premium Leather Seats. * Power Front Seats. * Memory Driver Seat. * Dual Zone Climate Control. * Multi-function Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel. * Premium Sound System. * Touchscreen Radio. * Bluetooth. * CD Player. * AM / FM / Satellite Radio. * USB Input. * Auxiliary Input. * Heated Mirrors. * Power Locking Tailgate. * Rain Sensing Wipers. * Power Adjustable Foot Pedals. * Power Rear Sliding Window. * Rear Window Defrost. * Front Suspension Skid Plate. * Tow Hooks. * Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield. * Anti-spin Rear Differential Rear Axle. * Remote Start.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Adjustable Pedals
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD)
Single-Disc Remote CD Player
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET W/PERFORATED INSERT -inc: Heated Second Row Seats Full Length Floor Console Bucket Seats Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL All-Season
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 9" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body-Colour Fender Flares
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Chrome Power Trailer Tow Mirrors
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

