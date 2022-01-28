Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 1500

204,556 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

204,556KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8188545
  • Stock #: 2803
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT3FS767048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Mileage 204,556 KM

Vehicle Description

+HEATED SEATS! BLUETOOTH!-

MCWilliam Auto Service


***GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY!***

TO GET THE APPROVAL, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW:

https://www.mcwilliamauto.ca/car-loan-application/


At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you, the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. TRADE-IN are also welcome.

*Price does not include PST GST*


If you have any questions dont hesitate to contact us at

Office @204-560-1234 / SALES @204-560-1231 & @204-560-1232

cell Rick @ 204-298-8938


Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB




DEALER PERMIT #4611

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McWilliam Auto

2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 128,671 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 204,556 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Ford Escape 4WD...
 144,626 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

Call Dealer

204-298-XXXX

(click to show)

204-298-8938

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory