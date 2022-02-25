2015 RAM 1500

$32,997 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 9 8 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8443788

8443788 Stock #: 25469

25469 VIN: 1C6RR7LT1FS609016

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 94,989 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.