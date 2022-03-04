Menu
2015 RAM 1500

186,093 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

Longhorn **New Arrival**

2015 RAM 1500

Longhorn **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

186,093KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8603387
  • Stock #: U2394A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Canyon Brown/Frost Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,093 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2015 Ram 1500 Longhorn **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/182 engine will keep you going. This Ram 1500 comes equipped with these options: WHITE GOLD, WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM W/GOLD PAINTED INSERTS (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL ALL-SEASON, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD), PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield, Front Suspension Skid Plate, POWER SUNROOF, and PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL All-Season
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
BLACK
Lower Two-Tone Paint
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Suspension Skid Plate
PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start
WHITE GOLD
GVWR: 3 152 KGS (6 950 LBS)
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM W/GOLD PAINTED INSERTS (STD)
ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: 230-Amp Alternator GVWR: 3 152 kgs (6 950 lbs) Maximum Duty Engine Cooling 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 3.0L Diesel Badge Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Next Generation Engine Contr...
CANYON BROWN/FROST BEIGE FULL LEATHER BUCKET W/PERFORATED INSERTS -inc: Laser-Etched Filigree is NOT INCLUDED on the DJU1 seats or the DJXT seats

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

