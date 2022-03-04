2015 RAM 1500

Bed Liner

Wheel Locks

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Power Folding Mirrors

BLACK

Lower Two-Tone Paint

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Suspension Skid Plate

PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)

Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)

CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start

WHITE GOLD

GVWR: 3 152 KGS (6 950 LBS)

WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM W/GOLD PAINTED INSERTS (STD)

ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: 230-Amp Alternator GVWR: 3 152 kgs (6 950 lbs) Maximum Duty Engine Cooling 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 3.0L Diesel Badge Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Next Generation Engine Contr...