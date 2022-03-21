Menu
2015 RAM 1500

112,940 KM

Details Description Features

$31,750

+ tax & licensing
$31,750

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Sport NAV | ROOF | BACK UP CAM | 20s

Sport NAV | ROOF | BACK UP CAM | 20s

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$31,750

+ taxes & licensing

112,940KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8806769
  Stock #: F4KR3R
  VIN: 1C6RR7MTXFS644068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,940 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ram 1500 Sport NAV | ROOF | BACK UP CAM | 20s HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat

Preferred Pkg 26L, Convenience Group, Remote Start & Security Group, Sport Premium Group, GPS Navigation, Power Sunroof, Backup Camera w/ Sensors, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Power Adjusting Front Seats, Power Adjusting Pedals, Heated Telescoping Steering Wheel, Chrome Side Steps, 121L Fuel Tank, LOADED!, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 121-Litre (26.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank, 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8.4" Touchscreen, 9 Alpine Speakers & Subwoofer, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, ABS Brakes, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Block Heater, Brake Assist, Chrome Tubular Side Steps, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Convenience Group, Delay-Off Headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully Automatic Headlights, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Harman Radio Manufacturer, Heated Door Mirrors, Humidity Sensor, Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start, Leather Steering Wheel, Media Hub (SD, USB, AUX), Occupant Sensing Airbag, Panic alarm, Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power 10-Way Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Door Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power Lumbar Adjust, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Quick Order Package 26L Sport, Radio Data System, Radio: Uconnect 8.4" SXM/Hands-Free/Nav, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, RamBox Cargo Management System, Rear Step Bumper, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start & Security Group, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed Control, Split Folding Rear Seat, Sport Performance Hood, Sport Premium Group, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Trailer Brake Control, Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors, Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum w/Tech Silver Pockets.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
Electronic Transfer Case
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing w/Harness and Trailer Sway Control
1420# Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Wheels w/Locks
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Full Length Floor Console
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Valet Function
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
GPS Antenna Input
Harman Radio Manufacturer
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
High-Back Front Seats
8.4" Touchscreen
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Chrome And Metal-Look Interior Accents
Keyless Entry
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Radio w/Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
8 Cyl Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

