2015 RAM 1500

8806769 Stock #: F4KR3R

F4KR3R VIN: 1C6RR7MTXFS644068

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 112,940 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Block Heater Four Wheel Drive 160 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Electronic Transfer Case 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs) Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Towing w/Harness and Trailer Sway Control 1420# Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Body-coloured grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Wheels w/Locks Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats tilt steering Compass Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Full Length Floor Console Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power Urethane Gear Shift Knob Valet Function FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights GPS Antenna Input Harman Radio Manufacturer 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet High-Back Front Seats 8.4" Touchscreen Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Chrome And Metal-Look Interior Accents Convenience Keyless Entry Safety Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Radio w/Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat 8 Cyl Engine

