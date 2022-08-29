2015 RAM 1500

$25,999 + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 2 2 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9117223

9117223 Stock #: F4RU4B

F4RU4B VIN: 3C6RR7KT3FG545313

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearl

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 103,223 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Block Heater Four Wheel Drive 160 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Electronic Transfer Case 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Towing w/Harness and Trailer Sway Control Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs) 1450# Maximum Payload Interior Cruise Control Folding Rear Seat tilt steering Electronically Controlled Throttle Engine Immobilizer glove box Front air conditioning Manual air conditioning Rear centre armrest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Storage Tray Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power Urethane Gear Shift Knob 2 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Systems Monitor Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Pickup Cargo Box Lights Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Chrome And Metal-Look Interior Accents Safety Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Hill Descent Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Exterior tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Goodyear Brand Tires Tip Start Auto On/Off Headlamps Fixed rear window Black grille Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black Exterior Mirrors Black rear step bumper Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Radio w/Clock Seating Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

