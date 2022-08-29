2015 Ram 1500 ST HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT 6-Speed Automatic 4WD Blue Streak Pearlcoat
Key Features:
- Cruise Control
- Bluetooth
- Cloth Seats
- Chrome Side Steps
- Air Conditioning
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
Electronic Transfer Case
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Towing w/Harness and Trailer Sway Control
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
1450# Maximum Payload
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
tilt steering
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Front air conditioning
Manual air conditioning
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Storage Tray
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage