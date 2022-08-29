Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 1500

103,223 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 9117223
  3. 9117223
  4. 9117223
  5. 9117223
  6. 9117223
  7. 9117223
  8. 9117223
  9. 9117223
  10. 9117223
  11. 9117223
  12. 9117223
  13. 9117223
  14. 9117223
  15. 9117223
  16. 9117223
  17. 9117223
  18. 9117223
  19. 9117223
  20. 9117223
  21. 9117223
  22. 9117223
  23. 9117223
  24. 9117223
  25. 9117223
  26. 9117223
  27. 9117223
Contact Seller

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

103,223KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9117223
  • Stock #: F4RU4B
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT3FG545313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,223 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ram 1500 ST HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT 6-Speed Automatic 4WD Blue Streak Pearlcoat
Key Features:
- Cruise Control
- Bluetooth
- Cloth Seats
- Chrome Side Steps
- Air Conditioning
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

GLASS ARMOUR PROTECTIVE WINDSHIELD COATING
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
Electronic Transfer Case
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Towing w/Harness and Trailer Sway Control
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
1450# Maximum Payload
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
tilt steering
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Front air conditioning
Manual air conditioning
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Storage Tray
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Chrome And Metal-Look Interior Accents
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Goodyear Brand Tires
Tip Start
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Fixed rear window
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black Exterior Mirrors
Black rear step bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Clock
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2019 Toyota RAV4 Tra...
 89,437 KM
$40,163 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Wrangler U...
 64,848 KM
$50,988 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 17,714 KM
$50,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory