Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 1500

221,960 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

Sport | POWER SUNROOF | RUNNING BOARDS | TONNEAU COVER |

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

Sport | POWER SUNROOF | RUNNING BOARDS | TONNEAU COVER |

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

Contact Seller

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

221,960KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9238894
  • Stock #: 277391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 221,960 KM

Vehicle Description

* Local Manitoba Vehicle * 20-Inch Polished Aluminum Wheels w/ Silver Pockets * 4 Wheel Drive * CONVENIENCE GROUP (Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Keyless Enter 'N Go w/ Push Start, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers) * SPORT PREMIUM GROUP (Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Humidity Sensor, Premium Alpine Audio System w/ 9 Speakers & Subwoofer) * Power Sunroof * Navigation * Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel * Backup Camera w/ Active Guidelines * ParkSense Assist w/ Front & Rear Parking Sensors * Cruise Control * 7-Inch Customizable In-Cluster Display * Hill Start Assist * Trailer Brake Control * TPMS w/ Individual Tire Reading * Leather Seats * Power Front Seats * Heated & Cooled Front Seats * 8-Inch Touchscreen Display * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * Universal Garage Door Opener * Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror * Power Folding Heated Side Mirrors * Power Sliding Rear Window * Power Adjustable Foot Pedals * LED Daytime Running Headlights * LED Tail Lights * Front Fog Lights * Sport Performance Hood * Hood Deflector * Tonneau Cover * Running Boards * Summer Mats

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
RamBox Cargo Management System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Sport Performance Hood
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Chrome Tubular Side Steps
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD)
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control 9 Alpine Speakers & Subwoofer Humidity Sensor
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET W/PERFORATED INSERTS -inc: Ventilated Front Seats Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM W/TECH SILVER POCKETS (STD)
TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From St James Volkswagen

2021 Volkswagen Golf...
 22,730 KM
$31,900 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 221,960 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic Sed...
 123,684 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

Call Dealer

204-788-XXXX

(click to show)

204-788-1100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory