2015 RAM 1500
Sport | POWER SUNROOF | RUNNING BOARDS | TONNEAU COVER |
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9238894
- Stock #: 277391
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 221,960 KM
Vehicle Description
* Local Manitoba Vehicle * 20-Inch Polished Aluminum Wheels w/ Silver Pockets * 4 Wheel Drive * CONVENIENCE GROUP (Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Keyless Enter 'N Go w/ Push Start, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers) * SPORT PREMIUM GROUP (Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Humidity Sensor, Premium Alpine Audio System w/ 9 Speakers & Subwoofer) * Power Sunroof * Navigation * Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel * Backup Camera w/ Active Guidelines * ParkSense Assist w/ Front & Rear Parking Sensors * Cruise Control * 7-Inch Customizable In-Cluster Display * Hill Start Assist * Trailer Brake Control * TPMS w/ Individual Tire Reading * Leather Seats * Power Front Seats * Heated & Cooled Front Seats * 8-Inch Touchscreen Display * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * Universal Garage Door Opener * Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror * Power Folding Heated Side Mirrors * Power Sliding Rear Window * Power Adjustable Foot Pedals * LED Daytime Running Headlights * LED Tail Lights * Front Fog Lights * Sport Performance Hood * Hood Deflector * Tonneau Cover * Running Boards * Summer Mats
