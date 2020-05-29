Menu
$52,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2015 RAM 2500

2015 RAM 2500

Custom & Optioned Up LOW K Cummins!!

2015 RAM 2500

Custom & Optioned Up LOW K Cummins!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$52,600

+ taxes & licensing

  • 71,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5125583
  • Stock #: DT4194
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DL4FG627465
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
*** IMMACULATE CUSTOM CUMMINS! *** LOW LOW K!! *** CUSTOM KATZKIN TWO TONE LEATHER INTERIOR.... BUCKET SEATS.... HEATED SEATS....HEATED STEERING WHEEL....BIG TOUCH SCREEN MEDIA CENTER.... SPORT CONSOLE....POWER SUN ROOF.... EXCEPTIONAL HISTORY / EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION!!! *** regular Maintenance records at the Dealership, unusually clean and spotless undercarriage, and a ton of big dollar upgrades. Get your hands on the most eye catching CUMMINS in the province by far! Accessorized and optioned to the nines with ......Bushwhacker FENDER FLARES......TONNEAU COVER......Stampede Hood Protector......GRAPHICS PACKAGE......Black Tubular RUNNING BOARDS......Matte Black Exhaust Tip......HD Ram Mud Guards......SPRAY-IN BOX LINER......Factory REMOTE START......Power Adjustable Seat w/ Lumbar Support......Large uConnect TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB)......ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO System......Heated Power-Folding Mirrors w/ Integrated Turn Signal Indicators......Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener......Full Power Convenience Package (Locks, Windows, Mirrors)......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Power Sliding Rear Window......Factory EXHAUST BRAKE Controller......Legendary 6.7L CUMMINS Engine......6-Speed Automatic Transmission......Anti-Spin LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL w/ 3:42 Gears......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4X4 / 4WD System......Automatic Transmission w/ Manual Gear Limiter......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ 7-Pin & 4-Pin Wiring......Transmission TOW HAUL MODE......Factory Integrated TRAILER BRAKE Controller......Tow Hooks......and Optional 20-Inch Black Fuel Rims w/ 33-Inch A/T Tires!
PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEELS & TIRES (PICTURED) ARE AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, original Factory Build Sheet and Custom Fit All Weather RAM Mats (With extra set of Carpet Mats!). YES ONLY 71,000 KMS!!! Just $52,600 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!! NOTE: save $2,000 with Dealer Financing on site!!! now sacrifce at only $50,600!!!! with dealer arranged financing.

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Trailer brake controller
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Seating
  • Upholstery: Cloth
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
Powertrain
  • engine hour meter
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • ashtray
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Radio data system
  • Braking Assist
  • Roll Stability Control
  • trailer stability control
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel: tilt
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • Auxiliary audio input: USB
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Brake drying
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mats: front
  • Overhead console: front
  • Reading lights: front
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Tire type: all season
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Seatbelt force limiters
  • Seatbelt pretensioners
  • Front brake diameter: 14.2
  • One-touch windows: 2
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Front suspension classification: solid live axle
  • Front suspension type: multi-link
  • Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
  • Armrests: front center
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power outlet(s): 12V
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Front air conditioning zones: single
  • Storage: front seatback
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Rolling code security: key
  • Assist handle: front
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Rear headrests: 3
  • 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
  • Total speakers: 6
  • Taillights: rear center
  • Axle ratio: 3.73
  • Shift knob trim: chrome
  • Spare tire size: full-size non-matching
  • Mirror color: black
  • 4WD type: part time
  • Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
  • Infotainment: Uconnect
  • Pickup bed light
  • Pickup bed type: styleside
  • Tailgate: removable
  • Pickup sliding rear window: power horizontal
  • Rear brake diameter: 14.1
  • Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Warnings and reminders: low oil level
  • Rear seat folding: folds up
  • Headlights: halogen
  • Rear brake width: 1.34
  • Headlights: auto on
  • Trailer wiring: 7-pin
  • Fuel economy display: range
  • Warnings and reminders: maintenance due
  • Trailer wiring: 4-pin
  • Assist handle: rear
  • Front brake width: 1.54
  • Trailer hitch: Class V
  • Floor mats: rear
  • Cupholders: rear
  • Side curtain airbags: rear
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: phone
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control
  • Storage: organizer
  • Storage: under rear seats
  • Radio: touch screen display
  • Radio: voice operated
  • Emergency locking retractors: rear
  • Phone: pre-wired for phone
  • Headlights: quad headlights

