2015 RAM 2500

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Trailer brake controller

Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Trip Computer Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Seating Upholstery: Cloth Windows Rear Privacy Glass Comfort Front air conditioning Powertrain engine hour meter

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Front stabilizer bar

ashtray

digital odometer

Energy absorbing steering column

Radio data system

Braking Assist

Roll Stability Control

trailer stability control

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Radio: AM/FM

Multi-function display

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Gauge: tachometer

Multi-function remote: keyless entry

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel: tilt

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

Antenna type: diversity

Auxiliary audio input: USB

Satellite radio: SiriusXM

Brake drying

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mats: front

Overhead console: front

Reading lights: front

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Front headrests: adjustable

Rear headrests: adjustable

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Tire type: all season

Storage: door pockets

Fuel economy display: MPG

Headlights: auto delay off

Side mirrors: heated

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Spare wheel type: steel

Warnings and reminders: low fuel level

Seatbelt force limiters

Seatbelt pretensioners

Front brake diameter: 14.2

One-touch windows: 2

Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer

Antenna type: mast

Front suspension classification: solid live axle

Front suspension type: multi-link

Rear suspension classification: solid live axle

Armrests: front center

Floor material: carpet

Front headrests: 2

Front wipers: variable intermittent

Hill holder control

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Power outlet(s): 12V

Power windows: lockout button

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Crumple zones: front

Front air conditioning zones: single

Storage: front seatback

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Rolling code security: key

Assist handle: front

Emergency locking retractors: front

Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert

Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated

Auxiliary audio input: jack

Rear headrests: 3

4WD selector: electronic hi-lo

Total speakers: 6

Taillights: rear center

Axle ratio: 3.73

Shift knob trim: chrome

Spare tire size: full-size non-matching

Mirror color: black

4WD type: part time

Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone

Infotainment: Uconnect

Pickup bed light

Pickup bed type: styleside

Tailgate: removable

Pickup sliding rear window: power horizontal

Rear brake diameter: 14.1

Electronic messaging assistance: with read function

Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control

Warnings and reminders: low oil level

Rear seat folding: folds up

Headlights: halogen

Rear brake width: 1.34

Headlights: auto on

Trailer wiring: 7-pin

Fuel economy display: range

Warnings and reminders: maintenance due

Trailer wiring: 4-pin

Assist handle: rear

Front brake width: 1.54

Trailer hitch: Class V

Floor mats: rear

Cupholders: rear

Side curtain airbags: rear

Steering wheel mounted controls: phone

Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control

Storage: organizer

Storage: under rear seats

Radio: touch screen display

Radio: voice operated

Emergency locking retractors: rear

Phone: pre-wired for phone

Headlights: quad headlights

