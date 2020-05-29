2015 RAM 2500

+ taxes & licensing
*** IMMACULATE CUSTOM CUMMINS! *** LOW LOW K!! *** CUSTOM KATZKIN TWO TONE LEATHER INTERIOR.... BUCKET SEATS.... HEATED SEATS....HEATED STEERING WHEEL....BIG TOUCH SCREEN MEDIA CENTER.... SPORT CONSOLE....POWER SUN ROOF.... EXCEPTIONAL HISTORY / EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION!!! *** regular Maintenance records at the Dealership, unusually clean and spotless undercarriage, and a ton of big dollar upgrades. Get your hands on the most eye catching CUMMINS in the province by far! Accessorized and optioned to the nines with ......Bushwhacker FENDER FLARES......TONNEAU COVER......Stampede Hood Protector......GRAPHICS PACKAGE......Black Tubular RUNNING BOARDS......Matte Black Exhaust Tip......HD Ram Mud Guards......SPRAY-IN BOX LINER......Factory REMOTE START......Power Adjustable Seat w/ Lumbar Support......Large uConnect TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB)......ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO System......Heated Power-Folding Mirrors w/ Integrated Turn Signal Indicators......Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener......Full Power Convenience Package (Locks, Windows, Mirrors)......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Power Sliding Rear Window......Factory EXHAUST BRAKE Controller......Legendary 6.7L CUMMINS Engine......6-Speed Automatic Transmission......Anti-Spin LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL w/ 3:42 Gears......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4X4 / 4WD System......Automatic Transmission w/ Manual Gear Limiter......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ 7-Pin & 4-Pin Wiring......Transmission TOW HAUL MODE......Factory Integrated TRAILER BRAKE Controller......Tow Hooks......and Optional 20-Inch Black Fuel Rims w/ 33-Inch A/T Tires!
PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEELS & TIRES (PICTURED) ARE AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.
Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, original Factory Build Sheet and Custom Fit All Weather RAM Mats (With extra set of Carpet Mats!). YES ONLY 71,000 KMS!!! Just $52,600 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!! NOTE: save $2,000 with Dealer Financing on site!!! now sacrifce at only $50,600!!!! with dealer arranged financing.
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
