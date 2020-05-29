Menu
2015 RAM 2500

LONGHORN

  • 140,002KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5171240
  • Stock #: 73072
  • VIN: 3C6UR5GL9FG626937
Exterior Colour
Brilliant black crystal pearl
Interior Colour
Canyon Brown/Frost Beige
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

4WD Crew Cab 149" Longhorn, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Bed Liner
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
  • Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
  • 220 Amp Alternator
  • HD Radio
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Chrome Tubular Side Steps By MOPAR
  • Single Disc Remote CD Player
  • 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
  • PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
  • Auto Level Rear Air Suspension
  • KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PASSIVE ENTRY -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
  • TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DG7) -inc: Transmission Oil Cooler
  • TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD
  • GVWR: 4 536 KGS (10 000 LBS)
  • WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM W/SILVER PAINTED POCKETS -inc: Tires: LT285/60R20E OWL On/Off Road
  • Requires Subscription
  • POWER FOLDING CHROME TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Power Folding Mirrors Trailer Tow Mirrors
  • ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL I-6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180 Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel GVWR: 4 536 kgs (10 000 lbs...
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FK LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel I-6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7) 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
  • CANYON BROWN/FROST BEIGE PREMIUM LEATHER BUCKET SEATS -inc: Laser-etched filigree is NOT INCLUDED on the Cattle Tan/Black or Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige seats
  • CENTRE HIGH-MOUNT STOP LAMP W/CAMERA -inc: Centre high-mounted stop lamp removes rain sensitive windshield wiper/auto high-beam headlamp control functionality if equipped Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Display
  • MONOTONE PAINT -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Body-Colour Fender Flares Chrome Tubular Side Steps By MOPAR Wheels: 18" x 8" Aluminum w/Silver Painted Pockets Bright Front Bumper

