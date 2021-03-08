Menu
2015 RAM 2500

90,387 KM

$39,986

+ tax & licensing
Power Wagon* 4WD/Satellite Radio/NAVIGATION

Location

90,387KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6685187
  • Stock #: 24659a
  • VIN: 3C6TR5EJ2FG710563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24659a
  • Mileage 90,387 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 *****FINANCE the 2500 Power Wagon for only $38,986****** * 4 WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, 6 SEATER, NAVIGATION This unique Powerhouse can tow the Camper or RV of your dreams! Well equipped with options such as 6.4 L, HEMI V8 Engine with FuelSaver MDS, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, SATELLITE RADIO, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, automatic transmission, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows and so much more. See us today! On sale for $39,986 cash, or JUST $38,986 with dealer arranged financing OAC! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometer vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Keyless Entry
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sliding Rear Window

