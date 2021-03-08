2015 RAM 2500

+ taxes & licensing
3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6
SAVE $1000 *****FINANCE the 2500 Power Wagon for only $38,986****** * 4 WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, 6 SEATER, NAVIGATION This unique Powerhouse can tow the Camper or RV of your dreams! Well equipped with options such as 6.4 L, HEMI V8 Engine with FuelSaver MDS, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, SATELLITE RADIO, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, automatic transmission, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows and so much more. See us today! On sale for $39,986 cash, or JUST $38,986 with dealer arranged financing OAC! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometer vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470
