$34,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-990-5659
2015 RAM 3500
Laramie *CLEAN TITLE* *SAFETIED* *FULLY LOADED*
Location
Amerikal Auto
3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8
204-990-5659
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10068255
- VIN: 3C63R3EJ7FG523792
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.
ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.
PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN.
2015 DODGE RAM 3500 LARAMIE CREW CAB 6.4L 8 CYLINDER 4X4 6 passenger with 195,000kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry, FULLY LOADED, FACTORY COMMAND START, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, AC/VENTED/COOLED LEATHER FRONT SEATING, HEATED STEARING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA, REAR PARK SENSORS, GPS/NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BIG TOUCH SCREEN, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, FRONT TOW HOOKS, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $34,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.
Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 1 YEAR/12-month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, up to $5,000 per claim, and more.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.