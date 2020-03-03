Menu
2015 RAM 3500

Dually Laramie Sport - Huge Mega Cab Cummins!!!

2015 RAM 3500

Dually Laramie Sport - Huge Mega Cab Cummins!!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$49,975

+ taxes & licensing

  • 125,000KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4817334
  • Stock #: DT3979
  • VIN: 3C63RRML2FG550548
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
*** LOCAL TRADE! *** A LUXURY BEAST!! *** EVERY AVAILABLE FEATURE!!! *** Absolutely incredible! The KING of the road. MEGA CAB..... DIESEL....... DUALLY.......... SPORT........... LARAMIE!!!! Optioned to the max with full colour-match package (bumpers, handles, grille)......Colour-Matched Fender Flares......Black-out Ram Sport Badging......LED Taillights......Laramie Sport Centre Console......Bakflip Tri-Fold HARD TONNEAU Cover......Deep Tint Windows......Spray-In Bed Liner......A/C Ventilated Seats......HEATED STEERING Wheel......3-Stage HEATED SEATS......NAVIGATION Package......Power SUNROOF......Factory REMOTE START......Black LEATHER Interior......MEMORY SEATS......8-Way Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support (Driver & Passenger)......Power Folding Mirrors......Power Sliding Rear Window......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors......INFINITI Premium Audio System......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......USB & AUX Stereo Inputs......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Push-Button Start......HomeLink Universal Garage Door Opener......Automatic Dusk-Sensing Headlights......Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror......Dual Climate Control......5TH WHEEL PREP Package......Factory EXHAUST BRAKE......Factory Installed TRAILER BRAKE Controller......Transmission TOW-HAUL MODE......Front Tow Hooks......TOW PACKAGE w/ 4-Pin & 7-Pin Wiring......HD Mud Flaps......and Optional Blackout Rockstar Rim & Tire Package (Pictured).

PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEEL & TIRE PACKAGE (PICTURED) IS AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.

This 2015 Ram 3500 comes with all original Books & Manuals, and custom fit Ram mats. Very tidy low mileage 6.7L CUMMINS DIESEL, just 125,000 KMs! Extremely unique, head turning style, exceptionally rare and sought after order package. Selling for just a fraction of new, now only $49,975 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details.

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Trailer brake controller
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • Tow Hooks
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
  • Electroluminescent instrumentation
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Powertrain
  • Dual Rear Wheels
  • engine hour meter
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Ambient Lighting
Seating
  • Upholstery: Leather
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Exterior
  • Front fog lights
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • ashtray
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Radio data system
  • Braking Assist
  • Roll Stability Control
  • trailer stability control
  • Wheels: Polished Aluminum
  • Clearance Lights
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Parking sensors: rear
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Steering wheel: tilt
  • Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • Auxiliary audio input: USB
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Total speakers: 10
  • Brake drying
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Center console: front console with storage
  • Overhead console: front
  • Reading lights: front
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: height
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Tire type: all season
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Driver seat: heated
  • Passenger seat: heated
  • Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Armrests: rear center folding with storage
  • Memorized settings: 2 driver
  • Grille color: chrome
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Seatbelt force limiters
  • Seatbelt pretensioners
  • Front brake diameter: 14.2
  • One-touch windows: 2
  • Limited slip differential: rear
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: lumbar
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Subwoofer: 1
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Front suspension classification: solid live axle
  • Front suspension type: multi-link
  • Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
  • Memorized settings: driver seat
  • Armrests: front center
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Rear spring type: leaf
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: 6
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power outlet(s): 12V
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Side mirror adjustments: power folding
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Taillights: LED rear center
  • Auxiliary audio input: memory card slot
  • Storage: front seatback
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Rolling code security: key
  • Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
  • Spare tire size: full-size
  • Assist handle: front
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Rear headrests: 3
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function
  • Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
  • 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
  • Mirror color: chrome
  • Axle ratio: 3.73
  • Shift knob trim: chrome
  • Memorized settings: audio system
  • 4WD type: part time
  • Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
  • Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar
  • Infotainment: Uconnect
  • Grille color: chrome surround
  • Reading lights: rear
  • Power outlet(s): 115V
  • Pickup bed light
  • Pickup bed type: styleside
  • Tailgate: removable
  • Rear suspension type: multi-leaf
  • Pickup sliding rear window: power horizontal
  • Driver seat power adjustments: reclining
  • Rear brake diameter: 14.1
  • Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
  • Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Front bumper color: chrome
  • Rear bumper color: chrome
  • Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
  • Dash trim: simulated wood
  • Rearview monitor: in mirror
  • Warnings and reminders: low oil level
  • Paint: two-tone
  • Rear seat folding: folds up
  • Headlights: halogen
  • Rear brake width: 1.34
  • Headlights: auto on
  • Trailer wiring: 7-pin
  • Fuel economy display: range
  • Fender lip moldings: accent
  • Warnings and reminders: maintenance due
  • Trailer wiring: 4-pin
  • Assist handle: rear
  • Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in.
  • Customizable instrument cluster
  • Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
  • Front brake width: 1.54
  • Side mirror type: towing
  • Trailer hitch: Class V
  • Memorized settings: side mirrors
  • Floor mats: rear
  • Cupholders: rear
  • Driver seat power adjustments: 10
  • Side curtain airbags: rear
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: phone
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control
  • Storage: organizer
  • Radio: touch screen display
  • Radio: voice operated
  • Driver seat: ventilated
  • Emergency locking retractors: rear
  • Passenger seat: ventilated
  • Phone: pre-wired for phone
  • Storage: under front seats
  • Side mirror adjustments: manual telescoping
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

