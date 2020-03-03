3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
*** LOCAL TRADE! *** A LUXURY BEAST!! *** EVERY AVAILABLE FEATURE!!! *** Absolutely incredible! The KING of the road. MEGA CAB..... DIESEL....... DUALLY.......... SPORT........... LARAMIE!!!! Optioned to the max with full colour-match package (bumpers, handles, grille)......Colour-Matched Fender Flares......Black-out Ram Sport Badging......LED Taillights......Laramie Sport Centre Console......Bakflip Tri-Fold HARD TONNEAU Cover......Deep Tint Windows......Spray-In Bed Liner......A/C Ventilated Seats......HEATED STEERING Wheel......3-Stage HEATED SEATS......NAVIGATION Package......Power SUNROOF......Factory REMOTE START......Black LEATHER Interior......MEMORY SEATS......8-Way Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support (Driver & Passenger)......Power Folding Mirrors......Power Sliding Rear Window......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors......INFINITI Premium Audio System......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......USB & AUX Stereo Inputs......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Push-Button Start......HomeLink Universal Garage Door Opener......Automatic Dusk-Sensing Headlights......Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror......Dual Climate Control......5TH WHEEL PREP Package......Factory EXHAUST BRAKE......Factory Installed TRAILER BRAKE Controller......Transmission TOW-HAUL MODE......Front Tow Hooks......TOW PACKAGE w/ 4-Pin & 7-Pin Wiring......HD Mud Flaps......and Optional Blackout Rockstar Rim & Tire Package (Pictured).
PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEEL & TIRE PACKAGE (PICTURED) IS AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.
This 2015 Ram 3500 comes with all original Books & Manuals, and custom fit Ram mats. Very tidy low mileage 6.7L CUMMINS DIESEL, just 125,000 KMs! Extremely unique, head turning style, exceptionally rare and sought after order package. Selling for just a fraction of new, now only $49,975 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details.
