Manual| 6 Speed, Bluetooth, Rear Cam, Cruise Control, Power Everything, Keyless Entry, Clean Title, NO ACCIDENTS!!

2015 Scion FR-S

77,231 KM

$19,991

+ tax & licensing
2015 Scion FR-S

Manual| 6 Speed, Bluetooth, Rear Cam, No Accidents

2015 Scion FR-S

Manual| 6 Speed, Bluetooth, Rear Cam, No Accidents

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$19,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,231KM
VIN JF1ZNAA13F9713149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Raven
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 713149
  • Mileage 77,231 KM

Vehicle Description

Manual| 6 Speed, Bluetooth, Rear Cam, Cruise Control, Power Everything, Keyless Entry, Clean Title, NO ACCIDENTS!!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

2015 Scion FR-S