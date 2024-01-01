$19,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2015 Scion FR-S
Manual| 6 Speed, Bluetooth, Rear Cam, No Accidents
2015 Scion FR-S
Manual| 6 Speed, Bluetooth, Rear Cam, No Accidents
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
$19,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,231KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JF1ZNAA13F9713149
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Raven
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 713149
- Mileage 77,231 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Manual| 6 Speed, Bluetooth, Rear Cam, Cruise Control, Power Everything, Keyless Entry, Clean Title, NO ACCIDENTS!!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Security
Anti-Theft
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Additional Features
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From The Car Store on Main
2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive| M-Sport/Leather/Carplay/Clean Title 52,112 KM $29,991 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS| Sunroof/HTD Seats/Android Auto/Clean Title! 62,112 KM $19,991 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru WRX Sport-tech Manual| Leather/Sunroof/Carplay/LOADED! 64,113 KM $29,991 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email The Car Store on Main
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
Call Dealer
204-669-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,991
+ taxes & licensing
The Car Store on Main
204-669-1248
2015 Scion FR-S