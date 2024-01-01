Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2015 Subaru Forester

92,967 KM

Details Description Features

$19,910

+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru Forester

i Touring

2015 Subaru Forester

i Touring

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$19,910

+ taxes & licensing

92,967KM
Used
VIN JF2SJCHCXFH424142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jasmine Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Platinum Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5F42R
  • Mileage 92,967 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
60 L Fuel Tank
3.700 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 4-Cylinder -inc: Horizontally-opposed, Electronic Throttle Control and Active Valve Control System
GVWR: 2,032 kgs (4,479 lbs)
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: manual mode, shift lock, paddle shifters, Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch and XMODE

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Black Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P225/60R17 98H Yokohama Geolandar G91 AS -inc: Mud and snow
Wheels: 17" x 7" 5 Spoke Design Aluminum Alloy
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Express Open/Close Sliding Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: high/low level settings for heat, 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support and 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Streaming Audio
HD Radio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Automatic Equalizer
Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/MFD Display -inc: roof mounted antenna, illuminated steering wheel integrated audio controls, auxiliary input (audio source in armrest console), HD Radio, MediaHub iPod/USB audio integration, Bluetooth streaming a...

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
shift lock
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
auxiliary input (audio source in armrest console)
Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: high/low level settings for heat
10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support and 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat
illuminated steering wheel integrated audio controls
MediaHub iPod/USB audio integration
Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: manual mode
Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch and XMODE
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/MFD Display -inc: roof mounted antenna
radio data system and 6-speaker system
Intelligent Tune
virtual bass
vocal image control and sound restorer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Subaru Forester