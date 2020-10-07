Menu
2015 Subaru Forester

137,648 KM

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru Forester

2015 Subaru Forester

Limited w/Tech Pkg EyeSight | Navigation | Heated Leather Seats

2015 Subaru Forester

Limited w/Tech Pkg EyeSight | Navigation | Heated Leather Seats

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

137,648KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6099585
  • Stock #: F3NWER
  • VIN: JF2SJCWC5FH490262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3NWER
  • Mileage 137,648 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival ! Comes Fully Loaded with EyeSight and Also Comes With 2 Sets of Tires and Remote Starter !
Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Roof mounted antenna
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
HD Radio
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps
Wheels: 18" x 7" Aluminum Alloy -inc: Machined finish w/high-relief design
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
EyeSight Lane Departure Warning
Distance Pacing
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
auxiliary input (audio source in armrest console)
illuminated steering wheel integrated audio controls
Multi-Zone
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/MFD Display -inc: 6.1-inch high-resolution touch screen
MediaHub iPod/USB audi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

