2015 Subaru Forester...

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Roof mounted antenna Windows Panoramic Sunroof Seating Leather Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Cargo shade

Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation System Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals HD Radio Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fully Automatic Aero-Composite High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps Wheels: 18" x 7" Aluminum Alloy -inc: Machined finish w/high-relief design Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag EyeSight Lane Departure Warning Distance Pacing Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine auxiliary input (audio source in armrest console) illuminated steering wheel integrated audio controls Multi-Zone Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/MFD Display -inc: 6.1-inch high-resolution touch screen MediaHub iPod/USB audi

