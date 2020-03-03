Menu
2015 Subaru Legacy

4dr Sdn CVT 2.5L 4 CYL

2015 Subaru Legacy

4dr Sdn CVT 2.5L 4 CYL

Location

AutoQuest Auto Sales

205 Melnick Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3X 1V5

204-253-2886

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,413KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4687248
  • Stock #: 8601
  • VIN: 4S3BNDA6XF3018601
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

LOW KMS, REMOTE START, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS!, Great Options in our 2015 Subaru Legacy features a 2.5L 4 Cyl, AWD, Backup Camera, Heated Fabric Front Seats, Power Locks, Windows, & Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, A/C & Heat, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, AUX & USB Input, Cell Phone Hookup, External Temperature, Power Lift Gate & Electric Fuel Latch, Front Floor Mats & Intermittent Wipers! Safetied & Serviced with 78,413 kms! $16,988 plus PST/GST. Dealer #0135. Detailed and reliable CarFax report available. QUICK, EASY ONLINE FINANCING AVAILABLE at www.autoquestwinnipeg.com NO GIMMICKS OR HIDDEN FEES, JUST GREAT SERVICE AND VALUE! WE OFFER A WIDE VARIETY OF EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES TO SUIT YOUR NEEDS & BUDGET! ***BBB Torch Award Finalist with an A+ Rating*** View at our convenient location on the south Perimeter Hwy, 205 Melnick Rd. Call us today at 204-253-2886! No time to call? Send us a TEXT at 204-898-0032!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Remote Starter
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Front Floor Mats
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • External Temperature
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Heated Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Auto-Off Headlights
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • Onboard Computer
  • Wheel Covers
  • Alarm System
  • Reverse Park Assist
  • Reverse Camera
  • Wireless Cell Phone Hookup
  • USB port
  • Cell Phone Hookup
  • Driver Lumbar Support
  • Auxiliary Power Outlet
  • Fabric seats
  • Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
  • Day lights
  • Displacement L/CI : 2.5 / 0
  • Rear electric windows
  • Fuel tank (Liters) : 70
  • Consumption highway (L/100 KM) : 6.5
  • Consumption city (L/100 KM) : 9
  • Electric fuel latch
  • Torque : 174 @ 4000
  • Horsepower : 175 @ 5800

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

