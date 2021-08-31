Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Subaru Legacy

0 KM

Details Description Features

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru Legacy

2015 Subaru Legacy

LEGACY 3.6R W/LIMITED & TECH PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru Legacy

LEGACY 3.6R W/LIMITED & TECH PKG

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

Contact Seller

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7666930
  • VIN: 4S3BNFN63F3030787

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

BACK-UP CAMERA, LEATHER, SUN ROOF, DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL, MEMORY SEAT, WOOD TRIM, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 5 PASSENGER DUAL - AC, POWER STEERING, ABS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, FLOOR MATS, AIR BAG, FOG LIGHTS, SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER, AIR CONDITIONING, FOG LIGHTS YES, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, HEATED MIRRORS, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, KEYLESS GO, SPOILER, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT YES, POWER LOCKS, TRACTION CONTROL, AM/FM/CD, POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER MIRRORS YES

___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Temporary spare tire
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Excell

2016 RAM 1500 OUTDOO...
 190,350 KM
$24,888 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Edge SEL A...
 107,921 KM
$19,988 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 155,467 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic

Email Auto Excell

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4070

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory