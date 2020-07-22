Menu
2015 Subaru Outback

55,194 KM

$19,491

+ tax & licensing
$19,491

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2015 Subaru Outback

2015 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Touring & Tech Pkg AWD

2015 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Touring & Tech Pkg AWD

Location

Birchwood Lexus

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H8

204-255-3987

$19,491

+ taxes & licensing

55,194KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5474486
  • Stock #: F39YFK
  • VIN: 4S4BSCDC5F3300161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F39YFK
  • Mileage 55,194 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle features AWD, Bluetooth, Power Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Hill Assist mode, Power Lift Gate, Blind Spot Monitoring, Traction Control and more!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. With access to our 14 different manufacturers, Birchwood can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Blind spot sensor
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Wheels: 17" x 7" 5-Double Spoke Design -inc: Aluminum alloy
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Email Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H8

204-255-XXXX

204-255-3987

