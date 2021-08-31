Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Subaru Outback

101,800 KM

Details Description Features

$20,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru Outback

2015 Subaru Outback

3.6R w-Touring Pkg SUNROOF BLind Spot, NO ACCIDENT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru Outback

3.6R w-Touring Pkg SUNROOF BLind Spot, NO ACCIDENT

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

  1. 8033968
  2. 8033968
  3. 8033968
  4. 8033968
  5. 8033968
  6. 8033968
  7. 8033968
  8. 8033968
  9. 8033968
  10. 8033968
  11. 8033968
  12. 8033968
  13. 8033968
  14. 8033968
  15. 8033968
  16. 8033968
  17. 8033968
  18. 8033968
  19. 8033968
  20. 8033968
  21. 8033968
  22. 8033968
  23. 8033968
  24. 8033968
  25. 8033968
  26. 8033968
  27. 8033968
  28. 8033968
  29. 8033968
  30. 8033968
  31. 8033968
  32. 8033968
  33. 8033968
  34. 8033968
  35. 8033968
  36. 8033968
  37. 8033968
  38. 8033968
  39. 8033968
  40. 8033968
  41. 8033968
  42. 8033968
Contact Seller

$20,991

+ taxes & licensing

101,800KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8033968
  • Stock #: 200656
  • VIN: 4S4BSFDC1F3200656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 200656
  • Mileage 101,800 KM

Vehicle Description

3.6R w-Touring Pkg, SUNROOF, Heat Seats, Rear Cam, Power Lift gate, AWD, NO ACCIDENTS! We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different. At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified. Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan: 30 Day Guarantee on all MB Safety certificate related items. CarFax Vehicle History Report Original Owner's manual 2 sets of Keys Replacement of lost, stolen or broken keys Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Rust proofing, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...) And of course a Full tank of Gas. There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest. We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions! Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different! Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail. To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca The Car Store on Main -Uniquely Different- www.thecarstore.ca Local: 204-669-1248 Toll Free: 877-634-2975 "A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!" *PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T) Dealer Permit # 4481

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Tonneau Cover
Remote Trunk Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Power Antenna
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Car Store on Main

2017 Jeep Renegade 4...
 59,985 KM
$26,991 + tax & lic
2016 Honda CR-V AWD ...
 64,552 KM
$26,991 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda CX-5 AWD ...
 79,951 KM
$20,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

Call Dealer

204-669-XXXX

(click to show)

204-669-1248

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory