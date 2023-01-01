Menu
2015 Subaru WRX

80,270 KM

Details

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2015 Subaru WRX

2015 Subaru WRX

w/Sport-tech Pkg

2015 Subaru WRX

w/Sport-tech Pkg

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

80,270KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10110783
  • Stock #: 23270
  • VIN: JF1VA1J60F9833030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Crystal Black Silica]
  • Interior Colour Anthracite Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,270 KM

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

