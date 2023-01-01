Menu
2015 Subaru WRX

101,191 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

w/Sport Pkg

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

101,191KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10471251
  • Stock #: 23407
  • VIN: JF1VA2K64F9808748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Crystal White Pearl]
  • Interior Colour Anthracite Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,191 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

